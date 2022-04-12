Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 12, 2022

City

• Adrian A. Hall, 37, 124 North St., Auburn, was charged April 8 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Austin W. Rotach, 27, 14269 Fair Haven Road, Sterling, was charged April 8 with petit larceny and resisting arrest.

• Brendon I. Smith, 30, 83 Grove St., Union Springs, was charged April 8 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.

• Christian A. Reynolds, 25, 1976 Route 38 A, Moravia, was charged April 9 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Timothy A. Williams, 54, 5 McMaster St., 4, Auburn, was charged April 9 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Cle B. Brown, 49, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhomes, Auburn, was charged April 9 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Cierra M. Schroeder, 33, 64 Holley St., Auburn, was charged April 11 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Tylor J. McCracken, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged April 11 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Tashell L. Wingate, 33, 189 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged April 11 with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, misuse of food stamps, third-degree welfare fraud and third-degree grand larceny.

County

• Robert J. Bush, 38, 8002 Chapman Road, Montezuma, was charged April 9 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Robert T. Bakes, 34, 4399 Plantation Boulevard, was charged April 10 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Kyleey L. Smith, 26, Genoa, was charged April 8 with false personation.

• Andrew J. Hulslander, 20, Groton, was charged 11 with third-degree burglary.

