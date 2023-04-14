City

• Shaun H. Clark, 36, 2 Woodruff Place, Auburn, was charged April 10 with petit larceny.

• Rebecca M. Stevens, 44, 1851 Grant Blvd., Syracuse, was charged April 10 with petit larceny.

• Ricketta C. Taylor, 29, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged April 11 with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• John P. Moulton, 49, 57 Wegman St., Sennett, was charged April 11 with petit larceny.

• Marissa M. Leon, 28, 19 North St., Apt. 2, Geneva, was charged April 11 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 46, 52 Capitol St., Auburn, was April 12 with petit larceny.

• Martin L. Scott, 31, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged April 12 with second-degree strangulation, second-degree menacing and third-degree assault.

• Samantha B. Bort, 28, 58 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 13 with third-degree assault.

• Michael R. Hines, 66, 1 Thornton Ave., Apt. 30, Auburn, was charged April 13 with petit larceny.

County

• Emilie J. Keeney, 29, 490 Indian Field Road, Genoa, was charged April 10 with petit larceny.

• Margaret Rentas, 51, 156 Parkside Ave., Syracuse, was charged April 13 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• John P. Moulton, 49, 57 Wegman St., Sennett, was charged April 11 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Lucas R. Patterson, 34, Cayuga, was charged April 11 with petit larceny.

• Axel S. Gates, 19, Elbridge, was charged April 10 with two counts of unlawful possessing or selling noxious material.

• Richard G. Couch, 54, Freeville, was charged April 13 with luring a child and third-degree criminal sexual act.