Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 16, 2021

City
• Misty L. Ellis, 34, 30 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with petit larceny.
• Jay M. Liddle, 26, 55 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with aggravated family offense and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
• Kelli M. Mitchell, 29, 39 Johnson Drive, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 13 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.
• Brandon L. Hausman, 34, transient, Auburn, was charged April 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Dennis L. Merritt Jr., 35, 42 South St., Auburn, was charged April 13 with fourth-degree welfare fraud and fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Chavez L. Roberts, 22, 1022 W. Colvin St., Syracuse, was charged April 13 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Tara A. Rouse, 35, 928 Burnet Ave., Apt. 2, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant April 13.
• Amanda H. Spagnola, 37, 5 Bellvue Place, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 14.
• Tony O. Frazier, 29, 19 Cross St., Auburn, was charged April 14 with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Paul B. Bovee, 33, 29 Staten Meadows, Seneca Falls, was charged April 15 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Malik M. Figgs, 51, 109 Melone Village Apts., Auburn, was charged April 15 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
County
• Michael P. Wheeler, 34, 3220 Myers Road, Venice, was charged April 12 with criminal mischief.
• Charles T. Mettler, 11034 Drake Road, Conquest, was charged April 12 with driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Michael W. Costello, 32, 20 N. Albany St., Auburn, was charged April 15 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08 percent or more first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was picked up on three bench warrants April 15.
State
• Brian E. Short, 46, Moravia, was charged March 6 with operating a snowmobile with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08 of 1%.
• Zachary T. Watson, 26, Marietta, was charged April 13 with third-degree grand larceny.
• Joseph L. Maggio, 43, Port Byron, was charged April 13 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Phillip E. O Brien, 39, Weedsport, was charged April 13 with operation of a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content level greater than 08. of 1%.
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, Auburn, was charged April 15 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.