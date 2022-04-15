Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 16, 2022

City

• Merry A. Behm, 64, 104 Mary St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with driving while intoxicated first offense and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Lavonte A. Mcleod, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged April 12 with criminal mischief.

• Garrett A. Bradford, 35, 7 Howard St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Steven F. Squires, 35, 222 North St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• John B. Dennis, 33, 56 Orchard St., was charged April 12 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Majel D. Sheffield, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged April 13 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Robert J. Coir, 29, 71 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 13 with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud.

• James L. Sutton, 52, 8 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged April 13 with consumption of alcohol.

County

• Joseph L. Richardson, 45, 31 Parker St., Auburn, was charged April 12 with second-degree criminal contempt and operation of a motor vehicle without inspection certificate.

• Yolanda Sanchez, 52, 64 King St., Port Byron, was charged April 13 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, violation of social services law and offering a false instrument for filing.

• Katy A. Hildenbrandt, 53, 2717 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years, circumvent an interlock device and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Dominic J. Dibble, 23, Genoa, was charged April 12 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

