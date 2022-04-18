Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 18, 2022

City

• Tiffanie Lacijay Hall, 40, 124 North St., Auburn, was charged April 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Alison Lynn Burke, 35, 195 North St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged April 14 with falsely reporting an incident and providing a false a statement.

• Aniya Leigh Haynes, 20, 37 Olympia Ave., Auburn, was charged April 15 with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Tammy L. Beard, 53, 1621 Marvin Road, Conquest, was charged April 15 with petit larceny.

• Adrianna J. Agee-Atkins, 21, 279 Genesee St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged April 15 with petit larceny.

• Alex A. Baez, 27, 72 West St., Auburn, was charged April 16 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• James Jefferson Murray, 31, 4455 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua, was charged April 16 with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Cheryl Lynn Oliver, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged April 17 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• James John Hartman, 24, 117 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged April 17 with third-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Timothy J. Hettis, 56, 4199 Long Hill Road, Moravia, was charged April 16 with third-degree criminal tampering.

• Brandon James Bell, 23, transient, Auburn, was charged April 17 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Samuel P. Reed, 30, 453 Victory Road, Victory, was charged April 17 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

State

• Brittany W. Uebelman, 59, Auburn, was charged April 16 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Joshua R. Burhans, 29, Moravia, was charged April 17 with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

