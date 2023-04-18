City

• Krysta-Janay S. Benjamin, 32, 5 Orchard St., A, Auburn, was charged April 15 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Xavier Jamal Elijah Alford, 31, 225 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged April 15 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and aggravated family offense.

• David E. King, 44, transient, Auburn, was charged April 15 with petit larceny.

• Diondrie Emmanuel Carl Smith, 22, 12 Genesee St., Apt. 202, Auburn, was charged April 16 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Austin D. Medina, 23, 37 William St., Auburn, was charged April 17 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and use of a child in a sexual performance.

County

• Jonathan C. Lombardo, 36, 702 County Route 25, Oswego, was charged April 15 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Jason R. Coburn, 52, 20 Elm St., McGraw, was charged April 16 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08%, driving while intoxicated-first offense and alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

• Austyn C. Barned, 24, 1832 McDonald Road, Throop, was charged April 16 with third-degree menacing.

State

• Isaac Rodriguez, 47, Weedsport, was charged April 15 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Timothy M. Mosher, 46, Sennett, was charged April 15 with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.

• BrandyLee V. Curry, 40, Johnson City, was charged April 16 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Aime J. Crawford, 36, Endicott, was charged April 16 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Geronica N. Ocasio, 20, Syracuse, was charged April 16 with first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Alasyn L. Johnson, 34, Elmira, was charged April 16 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Destiny I. Johnson, 25, Buffalo, was charged April 16 with two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Earl L. Smith, 52, Auburn, was charged April 17 with third-degree grand larceny.

• Brian E. Cuthbert, 36, Auburn, was charged April 17 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Michael P. Zirbel, 46, Locke, was charged April 18 with fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.