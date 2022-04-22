Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 22, 2022

City

• Isiah W. Parish, 28, 50 Swift St., Auburn, was charged April 18 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, refusal to take breath test and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Adrian A. Agee, 40, 127 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged April 18 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a firearm.

• Tracy B. Walters, 41, 5 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was charged April 18 with petit larceny.

• Gary A. Guy, 46, 101 Quill Ave, Oak Creek Townhouses, Auburn, was charged April 18 with sentence violation and resisting arrest.

• Richard J. Moon, 23, 7028 N. Division Street Road, Throop, was charged April 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Junnell E. Copes, 35, 253 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged April 19 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Danny R. Ladisair, 34, 9 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged April 19 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ronald A. Agee, 47, transient, Auburn, was charged April 20 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Harry Cruz, 55, 7 Grover St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged April 20 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

County

• Curtis H. Cook, 40, 215 E. Genesee St., Genesee West Apartments, was charged April 19 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Dante A. Fezza, 23, 118 Elm St., Groton village, was charged April 20 with operating a vehicle without insurance.

• Kevin M. Vanvranken, 13100 Wright Road, 56, was charged April 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and refusal to take breath test.

State

• Joshua S. Phillips, 38, Rochester, was charged April 20 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Kavita C. Singletary, 40, Rochester, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

