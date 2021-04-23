Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 23, 2021

City
• Samantha B. Bort, 26, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged April 19 with third-degree assault.
• Ingrid L. Lawrence, 47, 3 Spring St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 20 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• Andrea A. Piccirillo, 42, 217 Genesee St., Apartment 1 12, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 20.
• Joseph T. Vest, 46, 3 Spring St., Auburn, was charged April 20 with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• Tarik J. Vest, 35, 5 Cross St., 1, Auburn, was charged April 20 with petit larceny.
• John K. Barrera, 54, 281 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Christopher M. Hunt, 20, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 22.
• Harry W. Hurst III, 41, 5 Cross St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 21 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
• Giovanni J. Muniz Sr., 25, 29 Liberty St., Auburn, was charged April 22 with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Patrick J. Sheehan, 28, 2 Schwartz Dr., H96, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 22.
• Brant C. Wright, 49, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged April 23 with third-degree assault.
County
• Corey J. Newell, 25, 5153 Route 38A, Owasco, was charged April 19 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.
• Penelope L. Wells, 50, 3714 Route 41A, Niles, was charged April 19 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.
• Sarah L. Cowell, 31, 320 Main St., Aurora, was charged April 19 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.
• Justin R. Snow, 40, 5290 Church St., Munnsville, was charged April 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Wendy A. Gasowski, 52, 2825 Ross Dr., Brutus, was charged April 21 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.
• Justin Mariani, 31, of 5460 Lockwood Road, Springport, was charged April 21 with two counts of third-degree rape.
• Damian N. Dusseau, 20, 197 N. Main St., Moravia, was picked up on two bench warrants April 21.
• Beth Ann Macvicz, 50, 5281 Wheeler Road, Elbridge, was charged April 22 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
State
• Jennifer E. Thumm, 38, Moravia, was charged April 19 with criminal mischief.
• John W. Smith, 37 Auburn, was charged April 20 with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Andrew J. Evans, 52, Binghamton, was charged April 20 with two counts of third-degree grand larceny and two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Damian N. Dusseau, 20, Moravia, was charged April 21 with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Roberta R. Devers-Scott, 57, Syracuse, was charged April 21 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kevin J. Bouley, 29, Auburn, was charged April 22 with petit larceny.
• Aaron J. Shuba, 21, Elbridge, was charged April 21 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated first offense.