Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 23, 2021

• Christopher Hunt, 20, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 22.

• Giovanni J. Muniz Sr., 25, 29 Liberty St., Auburn, was charged April 22 with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Patrick J. Sheehan, 28, 2 Schwartz Dr., H96, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 22.

• Brant C. Wright, 49, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged April 23 with third-degree assault.

County

• Corey J. Newell, 25, 5153 Route 38A, Owasco, was charged April 19 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

• Penelope L. Wells, 50, 3714 Route 41A, Niles, was charged April 19 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

• Sarah L. Cowell, 31, 320 Main St., Aurora, was charged April 19 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

• Justin R. Snow, 40, 5290 Church St., Munnsville, was charged April 20 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Wendy A. Gasowski, 52, 2825 Ross Dr., Brutus, was charged April 21 with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.