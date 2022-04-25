Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 25, 2022

City
• Gordon Michael Johnson, 47, Auburn, was charged April 21 with petit larceny.
• Brian Thomas Burns, 35, 108 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
• Jennifer Marie Klino, 37, 11 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
• Jesse Adam Costa, 32, 7 Elizabeth St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 21 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Rondell Terrance Smith, 40, 53 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
• Ann Mari Wilson, 32, 290 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged April 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Nora Jean Steele-Myers, 23, 143 Cottage St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged April 22 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Marvin Glen Reveal, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged April 23 with resisting arrest.
• Donald Joseph Richardson, 44, transient, Auburn, was charged April 24 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Joshua Lee Sylvester, 35, transient, Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Timothy Michael Caza, 58, 14 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Gabrielle Ann Buchanan, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
County
• Scott J. Carr, 48, 17 Canoga St., Auburn, was picked up April 22 as a fugitive from justice.
State
• Eduardo D. Hernandez, 45, Elbridge, was charged April 24 with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.