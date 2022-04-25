Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 25, 2022

City

• Gordon Michael Johnson, 47, Auburn, was charged April 21 with petit larceny.

• Brian Thomas Burns, 35, 108 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

• Jennifer Marie Klino, 37, 11 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

• Jesse Adam Costa, 32, 7 Elizabeth St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged April 21 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Rondell Terrance Smith, 40, 53 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Ann Mari Wilson, 32, 290 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged April 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Nora Jean Steele-Myers, 23, 143 Cottage St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged April 22 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Marvin Glen Reveal, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged April 23 with resisting arrest.

• Donald Joseph Richardson, 44, transient, Auburn, was charged April 24 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespassing.

• Joshua Lee Sylvester, 35, transient, Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree criminal trespassing.

• Timothy Michael Caza, 58, 14 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree criminal trespassing.

• Gabrielle Ann Buchanan, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged April 24 with second-degree criminal trespassing.

County

• Scott J. Carr, 48, 17 Canoga St., Auburn, was picked up April 22 as a fugitive from justice.

State

• Eduardo D. Hernandez, 45, Elbridge, was charged April 24 with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

