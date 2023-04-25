City

• Timothy T. Kearse, 32, 1711 Randall Ave., Apt. 2 G, Bronx, was charged April 21 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Anthony J. Lupo, 53, 6 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged April 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Tiffany I. Sabb, 31, 290 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged April 21 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

• Anthony W. Davenport, 29, 3259 Cottle Road, Brutus, was charged April 22 with leaving scene of an incident without reporting and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Jaden S. Foresman, 19, 4 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was charged April 22 with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree forgery.

• Bradley W. Marshall, 30, 2153 Turnpike Road, Throop, was charged April 23 with second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, operate vehicle without insurance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Kenneth J. Byrd, 31, 63 Holley St., Auburn, was charged April 23 with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Paul E. Pickard, 78, 130 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged April 23 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kristen M. Rusinko, 34, 125 Austin Drive, Auburn, was charged April 23 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Thomas E. Love, 45, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged April 24 with first-degree criminal contempt, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Darnell J. Wilson, 31, 6 Parson St., Auburn, was charged April 24 with third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jeff S. Lofft, 43, 8431 Centerport Road, Mentz, was charged April 24 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Ashley Lynn Gordon, 36, 10 Dusty Lane, Conquest, was charged April 24 with petit larceny.

County

• Craig A. Mason, 37, 151 Cayuga St., Apt. 2, Union Springs, was charged April 24 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State

• Michael V. DiGiambattista, 50, Syracuse, was charged April 22 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.