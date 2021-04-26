Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 27, 2021

City

• Raymond E. Decker, 55, Route 41A, Niles, was picked up on a bench warrant April 23 and charged with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Sarah A. Flora, 33, 96 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 24 and charged with resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Earl J. Jackson, 37, 207 State St., Upper, was charged April 24 with aggravated family offense and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Zachary N. Batten, 25, 529 N. Geddes St., Apt. 2, Syracuse, was charged April 25 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Michelle M. Major, 54, 29 Westwood Drive, Auburn, was charged April 25 with issuing a bad check.

• Karina R. Corter, 27, 255 Grant Ave., #21, Auburn, was picked up April 26 on a bench warrant.

• Christopher B. Titus, 37, 13 Upper Drive, Aurelius, was charged April 26 with petit larceny.

County

• Michael B. Noce, 38, 12481 Kasson Way, Victory, was charged April 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.