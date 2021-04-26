 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 27, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 27, 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Raymond E. Decker, 55, Route 41A, Niles, was picked up on a bench warrant April 23 and charged with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Sarah A. Flora, 33, 96 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 24 and charged with resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Earl J. Jackson, 37, 207 State St., Upper, was charged April 24 with aggravated family offense and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Zachary N. Batten, 25, 529 N. Geddes St., Apt. 2, Syracuse, was charged April 25 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Michelle M. Major, 54, 29 Westwood Drive, Auburn, was charged April 25 with issuing a bad check.

• Karina R. Corter, 27, 255 Grant Ave., #21, Auburn, was picked up April 26 on a bench warrant.

• Christopher B. Titus, 37, 13 Upper Drive, Aurelius, was charged April 26 with petit larceny.

County

• Michael B. Noce, 38, 12481 Kasson Way, Victory, was charged April 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• William S. Elkovitch, 75, 73 South St., Auburn, was charged April 24 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Michael Gene Gruber, 45, 94 S. Main St., Auburn, was picked up April 24 on a bench warrant.

• Tyrone C. Coleman, 55, 911 Amherst St., Buffalo, was charged April 24 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Amilcar A. Munozlopez, 19, 2683 Route 34, Venice, was charged April 24 with second-degree rape.

• Dominick F. Mossow, 60, 10475 Route 38, Conquest, was charged April 25 with third-degree assault.

State

• Michael H. Mills, 65, Elbridge, was charged with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• William H. Snyder, 58, Port Byron, was charged April 25 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Gov. Cuomo answers press questions in Syracuse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News