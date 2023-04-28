City

• Bryan P. Heller, 22, 16 John St., Auburn, was charged April 25 with petit larceny.

• Travis J. Meddaugh, 26, 10 Teds Way, Moravia, was charged April 25 with petit larceny.

• Deyonna L. Crandall, 21, 10 Teds Way, Moravia, was charged April 25 with petit larceny.

• Justin T. Tani, 45, 7 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged April 25 with resisting arrest.

• Chelci C. Love, 38, 34 Merriman St. Ext., Auburn, was charged April 25 with petit larceny.

• Lisa Baldwin, 44, 98 South St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged April 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Christopher C. Breedlove, 23, 751 Route 3, Fulton, was charged April 25 with third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate.

• Kevin R. Gulliver, 34, 1410 Lick St., Summerhill, was charged April 27 with third-degree assault.

State

• Kyler L. Love, 31, Auburn, was charged April 26 with second-degree hindering prosecution.

• Jonathan R. Wellington, 27, Auburn, was charged April 26 with second-degree hindering prosecution

• Gavin M. Clarke, 19, Cato, was charged April 26 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.