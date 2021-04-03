Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 3, 2021

City

• Joshua C. LaClair, 34, 19 Frazee St., Auburn, was picked up on a parole violation March 30.

• Austin J. Seal, 23, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House Franklin Street, Auburn, was charged March 30 with three-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Joshua M. Borza, 35, 166 E. Genesee, Auburn, was charged March 31 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Eric W. Sidor, 41, 166 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with third-degree hindering prosecution.

• Patrick F. Doyle, 58, 74 Frances St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Juwan E. Anderson, 23, Auburn, was charged March 30 with third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

• David M. Ibrahim, 23, Geneva, was charged March 30 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Mark A. Ezzo, 58, Elbridge, was charged March 31 with third-degree criminal trespass.