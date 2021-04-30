Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 30, 2021

City

• Noah E. Attaway, 35, 10 Seminary St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged April 27 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault

• Tyrone T. Mathews, 44, 34 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on two bench warrants April 26.

• Marshall J. Varnado, 37, 2709 Erie Dr., Rodeway Inn and Suites, Weedsport, was charged April 26 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• John P. Moulton III, 47, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 27 and charged with petit larceny.

• Adrianna J. Agee-Atkins, 20, 4704 Towne Square Dr., Plano, Texas, was charged April 28 with criminal mischief.

• Sarah G. Dicola, 26, 70 Steel St., Auburn, was charged April 29 with criminal possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance.

• Kayla R. Kopecki, 23, 6 McMaster St., 1, was charged April 29 with second-degree conspiracy, three counts of three-degree conspiracy, four counts of fifth-degree conspiracy, three counts of criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny.

• Jason S. McDeid, 30, transient, Auburn, was ;picked up on a bench warrant April 30.