POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 4, 2022

City

• Nicholas Richard Demperio, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged April 1 with third-degree criminal trespass.

• Lisa Marie Parks, 57, 189 Seymour St., Apt. 1, was charged April 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Bernard James Snyder, 49, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged April 2 with criminal mischief.

County

• John Lewis Lunn, 28, 23 Perry St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Andrew Jay Hulslander, 20, 1 Broadway Ave., Cortland, was charged April 2 with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Shane Micha Haws-Andrews, 23, 9 E. Genesee St., Upstairs Apt., Auburn, was charged April 2 with third-degree assault.

• Thomas R. Folts, 61, 8616 Route 53, Naples, was charged April 3 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• John T. Siracusa, 58, Auburn, was charged April 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
