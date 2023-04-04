City

• Joel E. Rusin, 21, 19 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, was charged April 1 with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated first offense, driving while ability impaired combined drugs and alcohol, fourth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

• Gerald E. Raymond, 42, 20 West St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Alyssa R. Bort, 29, 46 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with third-degree assault.

• Jeffrey S. Roberts, 62, 90 Owasco St., 3, Auburn, was charged April 1 with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger first offense, driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08 of 1% first offense.

• Eric R. Pople, 39, 5 Grover St., 5, Auburn, was charged April 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Timothy E. Carberry, 28, 6308 Canoga Road, Aurelius, was charged April 2 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Kevin W. Williams, 36, 45 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged April 3 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Travis J. Meddaugh, 26, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhomes, was charged April 3 with third-degree criminal tampering.

County

• Matthew J. Gilfus, 39, 6405 Beech Road, Owasco, was charged March 31 with driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08 of 1% first offense.

• Andrea S. O'Connell, 28, 986 Indian Field Road, Genoa, was charged March 31 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, false personation third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, collide with emergency/hazard vehicle.

State

• Tishawn Thomas, 50, Bronx, was charged April 2 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Bridgette L. Ames, 48, Ames, was charged April 2 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Nhylah Eudell, 24, Syracuse, was charged April 2 with two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Angelina S. Burgdoff, 27, Moravia, was charged April 2 with second-degree criminal contempt.