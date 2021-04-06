Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 6, 2021

City
• Wesley A. Bajanen, 33, 14 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged April 3 with petit larceny.
• MaryLou Bell, 56, 9 Liberty St., Auburn, was charged April 4 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Jodylee M. Courterier, 41, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 3.
• Raymond D. Cox, 39, 39 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up on a parole violation April 1.
• Courtney F. Donovan, 23, transient, Auburn, was charged April 2 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Rian T. Glover Sr., 43, 5520 Silver Street Road, Fleming, was charged April 1 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Jessica L. Jones, 33, 3 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 2 and charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Cheryl L. Oliver, 36, 86 Washington St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree conspiracy, possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• Julia M. Pascucci, 22, 77 Columbus St., Auburn, was charged April 3 with petit larceny.
• Alix M. Reynolds, 21, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 1.
• Michelle L. Stotler, 41, 3448 Route 34B, Scipio, was charged April 4 on a bench warrant.
• Brent L. Tanner Sr., 33, 2709 Erie Drive, Room 111, Weedsport, was charged April 1 with fourth-degree criminal conspiracy, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and four counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
• Zackeriah L. Thurston, 32, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
• Christopher J. Ware, 27, 44 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 4 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Joseph L. Name, 35, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 5 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Anthony S. Wall, 33, 3512 Hayes Road, Baldwinsville, was charged April 2 with driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs.
• Marshall C. Bronson, 30, 841 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was picked up on an arrest warrant April 3.
• Grace V. Sessler, 26, 9587 Route 38, Conquest, was charged April 3 with third-degree criminal tampering.
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was charged April 5 with with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Heather L. Mullen, 40, 8520 Cooper Road, Brutus, was charged April 5 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.
State
• Nycole M. Rosetti, 45, Weedsport, was charged April 2 with 18 counts of torturing, injuring or not feeding animal and 17 counts of neglect of impounded animal.
• Douglas J. Morse, 75, Savannah, was charged April 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Ruham A. Nasany, 34, Skaneateles, was charged April 2 with criminal mischief.
• Awss Zidan, 34, Skaneateles, was charged April 2 with criminal mischief.
• Amanda J. Gooden, 40, Moravia, was charged April 2 with third-degree burglary.
• Jordan N. Wilson, 26, Auburn, was charged April 3 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Jerome S. Lasinski, 56, Cato, was charged April 3 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Christopher M. Moore, 32, Auburn, was charged April 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.