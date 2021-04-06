Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 6, 2021

• Alix M. Reynolds, 21, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 1.

• Michelle L. Stotler, 41, 3448 Route 34B, Scipio, was charged April 4 on a bench warrant.

• Brent L. Tanner Sr., 33, 2709 Erie Drive, Room 111, Weedsport, was charged April 1 with fourth-degree criminal conspiracy, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and four counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

• Zackeriah L. Thurston, 32, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged April 1 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

• Christopher J. Ware, 27, 44 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged April 4 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Jessica J. Jones, 33, 3 Bellevue Place, Auburn, was charged April 5 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Joseph L. Name, 35, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 5 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.

