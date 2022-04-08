Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 8, 2022

City

• Kenneth A. Murray, 42, 14 Clark St., Auburn, was charged April 4 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance and second-degree criminal drug use.

• Ejarias L. Burgin, 19, 4B Kings Court, Auburn, was charged April 4 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Alexis G. Perun, 25, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. B13, was charged April 4 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Crystal A. Williams, 42, 640 West Onondaga St., Syracuse, was charged April 4 with false personation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Trent M. Goodrich, 21, 7517 Wadsworth Road, Wolcott, was charged April 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

• Randy J. Tifft, 41, 112 Washington St., Auburn, was charged April 5 with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Khiry L. Dixon, 31, 2 Mundt Ave., Auburn, was charged April 6 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Christen F. Pacheco, 42, 5 French Ave., Owasco, was charged April 6 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Timothy L. Archambo, 56, 107 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged April 6 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Shawn D. Denman, 26, 15 Wall St., Auburn, was charged April 7 with aggravated family offense, resisting arrest, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree menacing.

County

• Dusty R. Townsend, 31, 174 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged April 4 with fourth-degree stalking.

State

• Ian P. Phillips, 28, Weedsport, was charged April 4 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Gordon J. Sewell, 66, Fleming, was charged April 7 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

