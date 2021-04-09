Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 9, 2021

City
• Paul S. Roof, 35, 42 Aurora St., Moravia, was picked up on a sentence violation April 6.
• Martin L. Scott, 29, 36 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 7 and charged with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Stephen L. Storrs, 55, 413 W. State St., Ithaca, was picked up on a bench warrant April 6.
• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 8.
• Jason J. McPhearson Jr., 28, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged April 7 with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass.
County
• Kelly L. Moore, 51, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged April 7 with third-degree hindering prosecution.
• Jeffrey P. Murray, 22, 3031 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was picked up on a bench warrant April 7.
State
• Alexsandra N. Ellinger, 24, Moravia, was charged April 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Robert A. Hawkey, 18, Weedsport, was charged April 8 with 17 counts of torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal and 17 counts of neglect of an impounded animal.
• Jeffrey J. Chipperfield, 53, Cayuga, was charged April 8 with third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.
• Erica L. Fingold, 22, Weedsport, was charged April 8 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
• Christopher A. Pearson, 23, Weedsport, was charged April 8 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
• Ryan E. Mudge, 29, Weedsport, was charged April 8 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.