Cayuga County-area police blotter: April 9, 2021

City

• Paul S. Roof, 35, 42 Aurora St., Moravia, was picked up on a sentence violation April 6.

• Martin L. Scott, 29, 36 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 7 and charged with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Stephen L. Storrs, 55, 413 W. State St., Ithaca, was picked up on a bench warrant April 6.

• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant April 8.

• Jason J. McPhearson Jr., 28, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged April 7 with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass.

County

• Kelly L. Moore, 51, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged April 7 with third-degree hindering prosecution.

• Jeffrey P. Murray, 22, 3031 Turnpike Road, Sennett, was picked up on a bench warrant April 7.

State

• Alexsandra N. Ellinger, 24, Moravia, was charged April 8 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.