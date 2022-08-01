 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 1, 2022

The May 12 Auburn City Council meeting featured a proclamation for National Police Week, followed by the swearing-in of six new Auburn Police Department officers who recently completed academy training.

City

• Justin Thomas Gervais, transient, Auburn, was charged July 29 with resisting arrest.

• Evan Daniel Forest, 43, 26 Parker St., Auburn, was charged July 29 with second-degree robbery, second-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Cody Michael Christoff, 24, 53 Barber St., Auburn, was charged July 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Majel Dashaun Sheffield, 25, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged July 30 with petit larceny.

• Jeramie Everette Paul, 40, 15 Church St., Auburn, was charged July 31 resisting arrest and false personation.

• Derek James Harold, 28, transient, Auburn, was charged July 31 with petit larceny.

• Shane Michael Hawks-Andrews, 23, transient, Auburn, was charged July 31 with two counts of petit larceny and possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

County

• Stanley E. Degroff, 51, 745 County Route 21, Hannibal, was charged July 30 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• LeAnna I. Nares, 29, 223 Cayuga St., Union Springs, was charged July 31 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Aaliyah V. Flores, 23, Binghamton, was charged July 30 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Noe B. Raymundo-Lopez, 37, Johnstown, was charged July 31 with driving while intoxicated with a conviction within past 10 years, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and operating a motor vehicle without a required interlock device.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
