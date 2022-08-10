Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 10, 2022

City

• Jennifer L. Labarge, 38, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with petit larceny.

• Samuel A. Bulla, 56, 60 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with petit larceny.

• Rosemary Stephenson, 56, 24 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with petit larceny.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, was charged Aug. 5 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and resisting arrest.

• Joshua L. Sylvester, 35, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal solicitation.

• Johnnie L. Tillman, 34, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with criminal mischief.

• Robert J. Johnson, 31, 7 Arlington Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Kari N. Brown, 42, 21 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Diondrie C. E. Smith, 21, 35 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.

• Moriah A. Heath, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, was charged Aug. 8 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Mathew J. Bell, 31, 1 Franklin St., 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Chad J. McDeid, 35, 75 Columbus St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with obstructing governmental administration.

• Mikal S. Holbrook, 24, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with petit larceny.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with petit larceny.

County

• Donald H. Morgan, 69, 14497 W. Bay Road, Wolcott, was charged Aug. 8 with second-degree menacing.

• Shawn M. Farrell, 27, 12889 Route 38, Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with third-degree assault.

State

• Joseph A. Drogalis, 45, Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated first offense and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.