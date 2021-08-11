Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 11, 2021

City

• Adam G. Birtwell, 23, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House, Auburn, was picked up on a parole violation Aug. 7.

• Karen A. Gordon, 53, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 7.

• Michael R. Green, 72, 413 Boyle Center, Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Brittney M. Margeretta, 29, 2175 Vanliew Road, Fleming, was charged Aug. 7 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Alice M. Seamans, 56, 15 Wright Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with petit larceny.

• Kevin R. Smith, 52, 26 Elizabeth St., back, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

• Richard R. Stagles II, 35, 14568 Lake St., Fair Haven, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 8.

• Dorothy J. Kufhta, 38, 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 10 with fourth-degree criminal solicitation and petit larceny.

• George N. Williams, 41, 4 Jefferson St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 9.