Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 11, 2021

City
• Adam G. Birtwell, 23, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House, Auburn, was picked up on a parole violation Aug. 7.
• Karen A. Gordon, 53, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 7.
• Michael R. Green, 72, 413 Boyle Center, Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Brittney M. Margeretta, 29, 2175 Vanliew Road, Fleming, was charged Aug. 7 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Alice M. Seamans, 56, 15 Wright Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with petit larceny.
• Kevin R. Smith, 52, 26 Elizabeth St., back, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
• Richard R. Stagles II, 35, 14568 Lake St., Fair Haven, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 8.
• Dorothy J. Kufhta, 38, 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 10 with fourth-degree criminal solicitation and petit larceny.
• George N. Williams, 41, 4 Jefferson St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 9.
• Austin C. Coff, 22, 236 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 10 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Majel D. Sheffield, 24, 66 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 11 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a dangerous drug/substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
County
• Jeremy R. Schutzler, 21, 4789 Pierce Road, Locke, was charged Aug. 7 with third-degree menacing.
• Michael M. Gaeta, 49, 112 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 7 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motorcycle.
State
• Stacy E. Smith, 33, Auburn, was charged Aug. 9 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.