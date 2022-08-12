 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRIME

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 12, 2022

City

• Megan L. Bracy, 39, 200 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Christopher B. Love, 50, 19 McMaster St., Auburn Inn, was charged Aug. 10 with aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Robert G. Bell, 36, 125 Austin Dr., Auburn Heights Apartments, Auburn, was charged Aug. 11 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

County

• Amy R. Graham, 49, 554 County Road 12, Pitcher, was charged Aug. 10 with third-degree grand larceny.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
