Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 13, 2021

City

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 33, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 11 and charged with resisting arrest.

• John T. Netti, 21, 3136 Ross Stt. Ext., Sennett, was charged Aug. 12 with second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

• Melissa K. Tanner, 55, 8 James St., Apt. C, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 12.

• Shakayla M. Aldamuy-Rosa, 24, 1818 S. Salina St., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 12 with fourth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Derek M. Barnish, 35, 135 Clark St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 12 with third-degree criminal tampering, theft of computer services and two counts of third-degree burglary.

• Craig E. Laird, 33, 173 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 12 with second-degree criminal trespass, criminal obstruction of breath and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Zachery S. Silcox, 31, 76 E. Genesee St., 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

