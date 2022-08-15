Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 15, 2022

City

• James Clark Caskey, 45, 106 Carbon St., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and imitation controlled substances.

• Thomas James Christman, 34, 4378 Cedarvale Road, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and imitation controlled substances.

• Dameon Mikel Taylor, 20, 52 Susquehanna St., Binghamton, was charged Aug. 12 with false personation.

• Tonya Cheryl Henry, 37, 2 Steel St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Aug. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Brandon Lee Hausman, 35, 94 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Deborah Jean Bradbury, 52, 116 North St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Christopher Patrick Fedigan, 34, 191 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Josselyn Nicole Surridge, 18, 2669 Ridge Road, Ontario, was charged Aug. 14 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

• Jawon Champale Charles, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

County

• Johnathan Lambertson, 40, 7210 Owasco Road, Owasco, was charged Aug. 12 with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

• Susan R. Courtemanche, 64, 4 Riverside Drive, Owasco, was charged Aug. 12 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Michael A. Wollek, 31, 13225 Sanford Road, Sterling, was charged Aug. 13 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

• Austin M. Danboise, 22, 5143 Sweat Road, Greencove Springs, Florida, was charged Aug. 13 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Haley M. Ferris, 26, Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Brian S. Dyer, 43, Clay, was charged Aug. 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.