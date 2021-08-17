Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 17, 2021

• Willie J. Hames II, 35, 64 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.

• Raelynn A. McCarty, 41, 18 Venice St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 17.

• Rachael L. Strange, 29, 112 Janet St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 16.

County

• Jesse C. Norton, 38, 220 Spring St., Groton, was charged Aug. 13 with reckless operation of a vessel.

• Jeffrey Q. Blauvelt, 62, 1391 McDonald Road, Throop, was charged Aug. 16 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Clarence J. Brown, 41, Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Matthew C. Simmons, 39, Union Springs, was charged Aug. 14 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.