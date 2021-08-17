 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 17, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 17, 2021

City

• Julene A. Andrews, 40, 39 Lincoln St., 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Amber M. Johnson, 38, 37 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with criminal mischief.

• Timothy D. Johnson Jr., 33, 55 Parker St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 14.

• Christopher D. Kilcoyne, 38, 43 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Michael J. Mahunik, 34, 141 Wagner St., Apt. 4, Penn Yan, was charged Aug. 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 15 with unlawful possessing or selling noxious material.

• Michael M. Stevens, 32, 410 Boyden St., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree grand larceny.

• Charli L. Townsend, 29, 1798 W. Genesee Street Road, Auburn, was charged Aug. 14 with criminal mischief.

•  Christopher W. Wilson Sr., 59, 11 Walnut St., 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 15 with second-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Willie J. Hames II, 35, 64 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.

• Raelynn A. McCarty, 41, 18 Venice St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 17.

• Rachael L. Strange, 29, 112 Janet St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 16.

County

• Jesse C. Norton, 38, 220 Spring St., Groton, was charged Aug. 13 with reckless operation of a vessel.

• Jeffrey Q. Blauvelt, 62, 1391 McDonald Road, Throop, was charged Aug. 16 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State 

• Clarence J. Brown, 41, Auburn, was charged Aug. 13 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Matthew C. Simmons, 39, Union Springs, was charged Aug. 14 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years. 

• Shane M. Stillman, 55, Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

Jeremy Boyer
