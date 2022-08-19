Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 19, 2022

City

• Michael J. Germano, 28, 7040 Owasco Road, Owasco, was charged Aug. 16 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent, driving while intoxicated first offense, leaving the scene of an incident with property damage.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, 17 Cottage St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Daniel D. Nachtsheim, 58, 131 Prospect St., Building 3, Apt. B1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with second-degree murder.

• Paula J. Sathre, 55, 107 Crenshaw Court, Camillus, was charged Aug. 18 with third-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

• Charmae L. Shaw, 50, 19 Cross St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

County

• Michael D. Saunders, 38, 140 Golden Meadows Way, Warners, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Mark E. Holmes, 62, 1054 Sterling Station Road, Sterling, was charged Aug. 16 with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated operation of a motor vehicle first offense and operation of an unregistered vehicle.

• Matthew J. Kuhlmann, 33, 82 Rochester St., Port Byron, was charged Aug. 18 with petit larceny.

State

• Kiandra M. Love, 25, Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Robert A. Jacobs, 66, Union Springs, was charged Aug. 16 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Ashley M. Drexinger, 30, Buffalo, was charged Aug. 18 with petit larceny.

• Thomas P. Humbert, 35, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 18 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Brian P. Platt, 42, Elbridge, was charged Aug. 17 with petit larceny.