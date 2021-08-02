Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 2, 2021

City

• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged July 30 with violating condition of a sentence.

• Aaron U. Davis, 38, transient, Auburn, was charged July 30 with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Gregory A. Latz, 44, transient, Auburn, was charged July 30 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, 88 Clark St., Apartment 2, Auburn, was charged July 30 with petit larceny and possession of a dangerous/drug substance.

• Beau J. West, 39, 11 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged July 30 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Darin T. Frazier, 23, 64 Holley St., Apartment 2, Auburn, was charged July 31 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Stacee S. Harvey, 35, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 31.

• William C. Singletary, 34, 255 Grant Ave., Apartment 19, Auburn was charged July 31 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.