Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 2, 2021

City
• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged July 30 with violating condition of a sentence.
• Aaron U. Davis, 38, transient, Auburn, was charged July 30 with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
• Gregory A. Latz, 44, transient, Auburn, was charged July 30 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Jessica M. Morales, 37, 88 Clark St., Apartment 2, Auburn, was charged July 30 with petit larceny and possession of a dangerous/drug substance.
• Beau J. West, 39, 11 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged July 30 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Darin T. Frazier, 23, 64 Holley St., Apartment 2, Auburn, was charged July 31 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Stacee S. Harvey, 35, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 31.
• William C. Singletary, 34, 255 Grant Ave., Apartment 19, Auburn was charged July 31 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.
• Mishalea R. Tallman, 33, 128 Cottage St., Lower Apartment, was picked up on a bench warrant July 31.
County
• George Brier, 47, 1370 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree menacing.
• Shay Lee Garcia, 31, 2 Cemetery Drive, Hannibal, was charged Aug. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.