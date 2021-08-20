 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 20, 2021
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 20, 2021

City

• Gerard L. Sheard, 45, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 17 and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Delarae M. Sheffield, 28, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Xavier J. Alford, 29, 124 Wall St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with third-degree menacing.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• David E. King Sr., 42, 9 John St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 18.

• Clifton J. Lamb, 35, 198 W. 7th St., Oswego, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 19.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Mitchell T. Holmes, 22, 1074 S. Clinton St., Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 20.

County

• Cameron M. Rosetti, 21, 8934 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, was charged Aug. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Thomas M. Sunderland, 38, 59 Route 200, Cortland, was charged Aug. 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Thomas M. Sunderland, 37, Cortland, was charged Aug. 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

James Slayton, the Auburn Police Department's new chief following the retirement of Shawn Butler, was sworn in and made remarks during Thursday's Auburn City Council meeting.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
