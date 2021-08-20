Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 20, 2021

City

• Gerard L. Sheard, 45, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 17 and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Delarae M. Sheffield, 28, 71 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Xavier J. Alford, 29, 124 Wall St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with third-degree menacing.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 40, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• David E. King Sr., 42, 9 John St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 18.

• Clifton J. Lamb, 35, 198 W. 7th St., Oswego, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 19.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Mitchell T. Holmes, 22, 1074 S. Clinton St., Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 20.

County

• Cameron M. Rosetti, 21, 8934 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, was charged Aug. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.