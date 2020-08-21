Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 21, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Dublas A. Hernandez, 24, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, X135, Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with petit larceny.

• Kelli A. Mitchell, 28, 39 Johnson Drive, Aurelius, was charged Aug. 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Xaxier B. Turner, 34, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Leonard C. Hamilton Jr., 26, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with first-degree falsely reporting an incident and sentence violation.

• Gerald R. Hoffman Jr., 45, 109 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Christopher W. Wilson Sr., 58, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 19.

• Michael J. Alnutt, 31, 303 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.