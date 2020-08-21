Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 21, 2020

City
• Dublas A. Hernandez, 24, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, X135, Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with petit larceny.
• Kelli A. Mitchell, 28, 39 Johnson Drive, Aurelius, was charged Aug. 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Xaxier B. Turner, 34, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Leonard C. Hamilton Jr., 26, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with first-degree falsely reporting an incident and sentence violation.
• Gerald R. Hoffman Jr., 45, 109 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 18 with driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Christopher W. Wilson Sr., 58, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 19.
• Michael J. Alnutt, 31, 303 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Calvin Bacon Jr., 34, 300 Burt St., Apt. B704, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 20 with two counts of resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Allen M. Clark, 40, 76 Clark St., back, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Christopher M. Leader, 36, 6939 N. Division Street Road, Throop, was charged Aug. 20 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• William M. Turner, 24, Springfield Gardens, was charged Aug. 19 with false personation.
• Tylor J. McCracken, 20, 35 Mary St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 20.
• Lisa R. Reed-McFadden, 40, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, wad charged Aug. 20 with endangering the welfare of a child.
County
State
• Kelli A. Mitchell, 28, Aurelius, was charged Aug. 17 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Joshua F. Perrault, 34, Summerhill, was charged Aug. 18 with third-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
• William C. Evans, 36, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 18 with bribing a witness, compounding a crime and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Ernest M. Martin, 44, Seneca Falls, was charged Aug. 20 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• John A. Rio, 47, Jordan, was charged Aug. 20 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
