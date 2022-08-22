Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 22, 2022

City

• Mitchell Joseph Nevidomsky, 36, 228 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with aggravated cruelty to animals.

• Regino Jimenez, 45, 54 Van Anden St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing.

• Lauren Francis Roe, 22, 4 Parker St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Olivia Rose Delatorre, 23, 2 Schwartz Drive, Auburn, was charged Aug. 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Wayne Lee Newton-Haw, 43, 159 Hardenbergh Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 21 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Robert Austan Hawkey, 20, 27 Church St., Port Byron, was charged Aug. 19 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.

• John P. Jones, 41, 431 Englewood Ave., Syracuse, was charge Aug. 19 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Mary Louise McManus, 56, 318 Hornady Drive, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Muhubiri Mugara, 21, 413 S. Alvord St., Front Apt., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 21 with producing a false insurance card and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

State

• Tara N. Tanner, 31, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

• David G. Heffernan, 58, Auburn, was charged Aug. 19 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree failure to safely store firearms, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Nicholas A. Garcia, 29, Skaneateles, was charged Aug. 21 with endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Michael E. Depew, 32, Auburn, was charged Aug. 20 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Larry W. Hoff, 33, Auburn, was charged Aug. 20 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Ariel I. Bowman, 23, Auburn, was charged Aug. 20 with first-degree robbery.