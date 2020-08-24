Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 24, 2020

City
• Deja M. Brown, 22, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, T113, Auburn, was charged Aug. 23 with resisting arrest.
• Stacee S. Harvey, 34, 43 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 24 on a bench warrant.
• Kea'mar L. Jackson, 21, 11 Burt Ave., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 21 on a bench warrant.
• Jessica L. Jones, 32, 1406 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was picked up Aug. 21 on a bench warrant.
• Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 28, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 23 with second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drug/substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
• Joseph E. Nichols, 27, 27 Madison Ave., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 21 on a bench warrant.
• Richard A. Schillawski, 41, 16 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 22 on a bench warrant.
• Marlon J. Walter, 36, transient, was charged Aug. 22 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Christopher A. Francis, 33, 2555 Route 41A, Sempronius, was charged Aug. 21 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Elaine Johnson, 59, 35 Wright Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 21 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
State
• Leonel A. Gomez, 32, Weedsport, was charged Aug. 21 with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Tyler J. Arthur, 20, New York, was charged Aug. 23 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Michelle M. Richardson, 35, Rochester, was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
