 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 24, 2020
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 24, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Deja M. Brown, 22, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, T113, Auburn, was charged Aug. 23 with resisting arrest.

• Stacee S. Harvey, 34, 43 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 24 on a bench warrant.

• Kea'mar L. Jackson, 21, 11 Burt Ave., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 21 on a bench warrant.

• Jessica L. Jones, 32, 1406 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was picked up Aug. 21 on a bench warrant.

• Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 28, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 23 with second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drug/substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Joseph E. Nichols, 27, 27 Madison Ave., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 21 on a bench warrant.

• Richard A. Schillawski, 41, 16 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 22 on a bench warrant.

• Marlon J. Walter, 36, transient, was charged Aug. 22 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Christopher A. Francis, 33, 2555 Route 41A, Sempronius, was charged Aug. 21 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Elaine Johnson, 59, 35 Wright Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 21 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

State

• Leonel A. Gomez, 32, Weedsport, was charged Aug. 21 with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Tyler J. Arthur, 20, New York, was charged Aug. 23 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Michelle M. Richardson, 35, Rochester, was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at politics of the U.S. Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News