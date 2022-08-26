Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 26, 2022

City

• Curtis E. Johnson, 31, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Christopher W. Wilson, 38, 11 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Austin J. Seal, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 22 with petit larceny.

• Jonathan W. Hazard, 36, 3170 Franklin St. Road, Sennett, was charged Aug. 22 with petit larceny.

• James M. Udall, 51, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Mikal S. Holbrook, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with false personation and resisting arrest.

• Tyler D. Wilkinson, 22, 16 Allis Ave., Moravia, was charged Aug. 25 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Timothy D. Johnson, 34, 5661 Westlake Road, Lot 27, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with failure to notify of address change as sex offender.

• Dezerae J. Benjamin, 31, 19 McMaster St., was charged Aug. 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• Curtis E. Johnson, 31, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with resisting arrest.

• Christopher L. Snyder, 38, 3406 Linda Lane, Baldwinsville, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Katie E. Vanhout, 36, 132 Owasco St., 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Brooke J. Zeltt, 40, 102 S. Porter Ave., #B, Watkins Glen, was charged Aug. 24 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Tyler J. Oliver, 31, 1125 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• James R. Murnock, 27, Kinglsey, Pennsylvania, was charged Aug. 23 with criminal possession of a firearm.

• Christopher Staley, 46, Rome, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree promoting prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband.