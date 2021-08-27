 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 27, 2021
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 27, 2021

  • Updated
City

• Priscilla M. Blim, 44, 20 Nelson St, Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with criminal mischief.

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 33, 101 Franklin St., Auburn,  was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Carissa J. Lester, 23, 215 Genesee St., Apt. F47, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Daryl W. Nottage, 58, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Garrett L. Partin, 24, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 19, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 24.

• Allen L. Session, 32, 3 Pine St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of three-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Branden C. Hackett, 32, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 15, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• James L. Sutton Sr., 51, 142 S. Fulton St., 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Joshua R. Centolella, 20, 85 Owasco St., Auburn, was picked by a bench warrant Aug. 26.

• Eric M. Dailey, 32, 108 Ross Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Nicole M. Gourley, 40, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 27.

County

• William F. Carey, 61, 57 Stevenson St., Apt. 4, Seneca Falls, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving scene of an incident without reporting — personal injury.

• Alexander R. Monahan, 20, 900 Route 104A, Sterling, was charged Aug. 26 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• James F. Raymond, 63, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Dominik D. Debo, 25, 1012 Willis Ave., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 26 third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Steven T. Short, 40, Cayuga, was charged Aug. 25 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Madhav-Redd Kunduru, 21, Liverpool, was charged Aug. 25 with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

• Raymond T. Volbrecht, 38, Groton, was charged Aug. 26 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08 of 1%.

