Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 27, 2021

• Eric M. Dailey, 32, 108 Ross Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Nicole M. Gourley, 40, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 27.

County

• William F. Carey, 61, 57 Stevenson St., Apt. 4, Seneca Falls, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving scene of an incident without reporting — personal injury.

• Alexander R. Monahan, 20, 900 Route 104A, Sterling, was charged Aug. 26 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• James F. Raymond, 63, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Dominik D. Debo, 25, 1012 Willis Ave., Syracuse, was charged Aug. 26 third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Steven T. Short, 40, Cayuga, was charged Aug. 25 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.