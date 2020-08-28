Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 28, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Joshua E. Robles, 20, 24 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with criminal mischief.

• Jeffrey P. Shields, 27, 114 Genesee St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 24 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

• Kevin A. Mixon, 27, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, A2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Debra L. Simmons, 45, 149 Fall St., Seneca Falls, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 25.

• David A. Ward, 27, 98 King St., Port Byron, was charged Aug. 25 with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Timothy A. Alock, 42, 7 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing.

• Mark L. Berardi, 65, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs first offense.