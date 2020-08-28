Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 28, 2020

City
• Joshua E. Robles, 20, 24 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 24 with criminal mischief.
• Jeffrey P. Shields, 27, 114 Genesee St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 24 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance.
• Kevin A. Mixon, 27, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, A2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 25 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Debra L. Simmons, 45, 149 Fall St., Seneca Falls, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 25.
• David A. Ward, 27, 98 King St., Port Byron, was charged Aug. 25 with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Timothy A. Alock, 42, 7 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing.
• Mark L. Berardi, 65, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs first offense.
• James J. Geer III, 35, 66 Thornton Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
• Kevin L. Thomas, 45, 126 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Robert. A Meyers, 32, 9054 Arthur Jenkins Road, Canastota, was charged Aug. 26 with fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Charli L. Townsend, 28, 106 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with criminal mischief.
County
• Allen J. Pardee, 56, 13213 Guernsey Road, Ira, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kelvin J. White, 23, 322 Jasper St. #2, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 24 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Carrie Ann Larrabee, 36, 3 Lizette St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree contempt and aggravated family court offense.
• Misty M. Leonard, 31, 7276 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-offense driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 of 1% first offense.
• Chad E. Grinnell, 37, 418 Howard Road, Fulton, was charged Aug. 28 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Amanda J. Grinnell, 40, 418 Howard Road, Fulton, was charged Aug. 28 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
State
• Charles L. Beaulieu, 51, Union Springs, was charged Aug. 26 with third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Frederick E. Tanner, 31, North Syracuse. was charged Aug. 26 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
• Angelique M. Watkins, 25, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Christopher Powell, 36, Syracuse, was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.
