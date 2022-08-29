 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 29, 2022

City

• Nicole Marie Gordon, 27, 1542 N. Main St., Apt. 4, Savannah, was charged Aug. 26 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Angela Marie Heidrick, 40, 33 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 26 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Danny Richard Ladisair, 34, 9 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.

• Caleb Joseph Marsh, 18, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with third-degree assault.

• Christopher Michael Mor Hunt, 21, 5 Church St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Aug. 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Thomas Michael Trathen, 18, 189 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Claude E. Zirbel, 44, 797 Lake Como Road, Summerhill, was charged Aug. 28 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Geoffrey J. Howe, 39, Moravia, was charged Aug. 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise, 49, Auburn, was charged Aug. 27 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Bernard W. Slater, 43, Moravia, was charged Aug. 28 with petit larceny.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
