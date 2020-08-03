Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 3, 2020

City
• Frank W. Bright, 60, 1668 Elberon Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, was picked up Aug. 2 on a bench warrant.
• Davonte X. House, 21, 4 Factory St., Union Springs, was charged July 31 with sexual misconduct.
• Gordon M. Johnson, 45, 2 Derby Ave., Auburn, was picked up July 31 on a bench warrant.
• Joshua L. Jones, 38, 118 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 2 with criminal obstruction of breath, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal contempt, and he was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Ricky D. Peglow II, 35, 225 Grant Ave., Apt. 16, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 1 on a bench warrant.
• Austin J. Seal, 23, 217 State St., Auburn, was charged July 31 with third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
• Andrew M. Wilson, 28, 989 James St., Apt. 2B, Syracuse, was charged July 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Andrew P. Rejman, 37, 232 State St., Upper Apartment, Auburn, was charged Aug. 1 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.
• Dylan A. Hulslander, 22, 1582 Lick St., Summerhill, was charged Aug. 1 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was picked up on a bench warrant.
State
• James J. Penta, 33, Red Creek, was charged July 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Austin R. Bell, 24, Port Byron, was charged July 31 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Brian S. Wilkinson, 38, New York, was charged Aug. 2 with third-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.
• Tammy M. Kohut, 56, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
