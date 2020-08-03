Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 3, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Frank W. Bright, 60, 1668 Elberon Ave, Cleveland, Ohio, was picked up Aug. 2 on a bench warrant.

• Davonte X. House, 21, 4 Factory St., Union Springs, was charged July 31 with sexual misconduct.

• Gordon M. Johnson, 45, 2 Derby Ave., Auburn, was picked up July 31 on a bench warrant.

• Joshua L. Jones, 38, 118 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 2 with criminal obstruction of breath, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal contempt, and he was picked up on a bench warrant.

• Ricky D. Peglow II, 35, 225 Grant Ave., Apt. 16, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 1 on a bench warrant.

• Austin J. Seal, 23, 217 State St., Auburn, was charged July 31 with third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.

• Andrew M. Wilson, 28, 989 James St., Apt. 2B, Syracuse, was charged July 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Andrew P. Rejman, 37, 232 State St., Upper Apartment, Auburn, was charged Aug. 1 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.