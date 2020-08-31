Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 31, 2020

City
• Mitchell A. Aaserud, 31, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
• Paul B. Bovee, 32, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Lindsay A. Hilton, 38, 9 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with petit larceny, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree robbery.
• Brooke A. Joy, 22, 29 Howard St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 29 on a bench warrant.
• Shaliece E. Larrabee, 19, 37 William St., was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
• Riley F. Milton III, 25, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 28 and was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Darryl W. Nottage, 58, 255 Grant Ave., Room 18, Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree robbery.
• Tiffany L. Welch, 32, 279 Genesee St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Aug. 28 with petit larceny.
County
• Daniel M. Swan, 41, 211 County Route 36, Hannibal, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Danielle M. Swan, 39, 211 County Route 36, Hannibal, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree burglary.
State
• Ronald A. Agee, 45, Union Springs, was charged Aug. 29 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Ethan E. Hockeborne, 25, Monteuma, was charged Aug. 30 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated family offense.
• Peter P. Vaccaro, 32, Auburn, was charged Aug. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.
