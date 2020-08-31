Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 31, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Mitchell A. Aaserud, 31, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

• Paul B. Bovee, 32, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Lindsay A. Hilton, 38, 9 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 29 with petit larceny, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree robbery.

• Brooke A. Joy, 22, 29 Howard St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 29 on a bench warrant.

• Shaliece E. Larrabee, 19, 37 William St., was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.

• Riley F. Milton III, 25, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 28 and was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.