Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 5, 2022

City

• Troy D. Wilson, 45, 131 E. Genesee St., Apt. 4, was charged Aug. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense ahd operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08%.

• Elizabeth S. Look, 42, 28 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 1 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Jason P. Colon, 23, 9678 Bonta Bridge Road, Cato, was charged Aug. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Nicole M. Gourley, 40, 28 Middle Lane, Brutus, was charged Aug. 1 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Ibn'Abdul R. Overstreet, 26, 17 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Phillip C. Rutcosky, 47, 23 Paul St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 2 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Robert G. Monica, 38, 73 Arterial West, Auburn, was charged Aug. 2 with criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault.

• Andre M. Telfair, 47, 17 Elm St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 2 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing and resisting arrest.

• Darryl W. Nottage, 59, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged with Aug. 3 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Erica T. Paoff, 25, 8 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Whitt White, 39, 5 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Drew Shannon Leigh Strong, 31, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Aug. 3 with third-degree robbery.

• Robert H. Lewis, 52, 6262 Town Hall Road, Owasco, was charged Aug. 4 with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motorcycle, operate a motor vehicle without insurance, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Megan L. Bracy, 39, 200 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Malik M. Figgs, 52, 155 State St., was charged Aug. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

County

• Joshua M. Bolster, 26, 714 W. 3rd St. S, Fulton, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Joseph J. Christina, 54, 7344 Robinson Road, Throop, was charged Aug. 4 with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree reckless endangerment.

State

• Andrew J. Purdy, 21, Locke, was charged Aug. 1 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Brian S. Dyer, 43, Clay, was charged Aug. 1 with second-degree criminal contempt.