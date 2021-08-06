 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 6, 2021

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Aug. 6, 2021

City

• Camille A. Racona, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged Aug. 2 with third-degree assault.

• Tacharra D. Long, 34, 35 Wall St., 1, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with petit larceny.

• Aysha L. Richardson, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 4

• Christopher W. Wilson Sr., 59, 11 Walnut St., 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

• Chalise A. Bullock, 22, 29 Liberty St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 4.

• Kelli L. Mitchell, 29, 39 Johnson Drive, Aurelius, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 5.

• Michelle L. Borza, 64, 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree hindering prosecution.

• Chasity A. Gould, 46, 34 Franklin St., lower right, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 5.

• Justin A. Jones, 35, 1392 Levanna Road, Ledyard, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 5 and charged with petit larceny.

• Lannis D. Welch, 42, 479 Birr St., Rochester, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

County

• Karrie L. Gauthier, 33, 7321 Owasco Road, was charged Aug. 5 with criminal mischief.

• Anthony R. Diangelo, 27, 9466 Route 90, Genoa, was picked up on a probation violation Aug. 4 and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Erin J. Golden, 44, 1523 State Route 91, Fabius, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and driving with suspended/revoked vehicle registration.

State

• Daniel D. Swann, 57, Auburn, was charged Aug. 3 with fourth-degree conspiracy.

