Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 10, 2021

City

• Erika R. Barrett, 37, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 521, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 6.

• Charles A. Donato, 44, 88 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 6.

• Sequan E. Harris, 42, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 521, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 6 and charged with false personation.

• Kyle A. Coon, 26, 6916 Chestnut Ridge Road, Sennett, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 7.

• Jordan C. Deptula, 37, 416 Lillian Ave., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 7 with petit larceny.

• Evan T. Lusk, 29, 142 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Amy M. Hunt, 39, 822 County Route 1, Oswego, was charged Dec. 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Leann Magee, 40, 476 Lansingville Road, Apt. 2, Lansingville, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 9.

• Erica T. Paoff, 24, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 9 and charged with petit larceny.

• Michael C. Thorn, 35, 44 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with first-degree rape.

County

• Richard E. Carr, 33, 3125 Hollister St., Meridian, was charged Dec. 7 with reckless assault of a child.

• Brandon D. Parker, 31, 100 Washington St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 8.

• Stacee S. Harvey, 35, 20 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with petit larceny.

State

• Randy R. Conway, 33, was charged Dec. 8 with petit larceny.

