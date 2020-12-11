 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 11, 2020

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 11, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Michael J. Alnutt, 31, 303 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Gary A. Guy Jr., 45, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 8.

• Chandler J. Marl, 19, 3170 Franklin Street Road, Sennett, was charged Dec. 7 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Michelle R. Nevidomsky, 31, 88 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 8.

• Jeffrey P. Shields, 27, transient, was charged Dec. 7 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Tyrone M. Alexander,  59, transient, was charged Dec. 8 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Susan J. Gawlicky, 58, 75 Lake Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Zackery A. Lenton, 25, 73 Owasco St., 2, Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Austin L. Gandee, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Rainna A. Genovas, 31, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with third-degree robbery.

• Christopher T. Jones, 27, 142 S. Fulton St., downstairs, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant and sentence violation Dec. 9.

•James R. Bunnell, 39, 152 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 10.

• Mara M. Homick, 30, 95 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 10 with third-degree grand larceny.

County

• Weldon R. Malone, 52, 119 Main St., Port Byron, was charged Dec. 9 with criminal mischief.

• Catherine A. Ramsperger, 28, 199 Main St., Port Byron, was picked on an arrest warrant Dec. 9.

• Thomas Hawkins, 58, 151 W. Ostrander Ave., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 10 with driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1%.

State

• James M. Reidy, 73, Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Ryan W. Franz, 35, Camillus, was charged Dec. 7 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and first-degree driving while intoxicated.

• Bruce Wingate, 36, Liverpool, was charged Dec. 8 with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at politics of the U.S. Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News