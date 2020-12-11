Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 11, 2020

City
• Michael J. Alnutt, 31, 303 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Gary A. Guy Jr., 45, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 8.
• Chandler J. Marl, 19, 3170 Franklin Street Road, Sennett, was charged Dec. 7 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Michelle R. Nevidomsky, 31, 88 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 8.
• Jeffrey P. Shields, 27, transient, was charged Dec. 7 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Tyrone M. Alexander, 59, transient, was charged Dec. 8 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Susan J. Gawlicky, 58, 75 Lake Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Zackery A. Lenton, 25, 73 Owasco St., 2, Auburn, was charged Dec. 8 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Austin L. Gandee, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Rainna A. Genovas, 31, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with third-degree robbery.
• Christopher T. Jones, 27, 142 S. Fulton St., downstairs, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant and sentence violation Dec. 9.
•James R. Bunnell, 39, 152 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 10.
• Mara M. Homick, 30, 95 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 10 with third-degree grand larceny.
County
• Weldon R. Malone, 52, 119 Main St., Port Byron, was charged Dec. 9 with criminal mischief.
• Catherine A. Ramsperger, 28, 199 Main St., Port Byron, was picked on an arrest warrant Dec. 9.
• Thomas Hawkins, 58, 151 W. Ostrander Ave., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 10 with driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1%.
State
• James M. Reidy, 73, Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with possessing a sexual performance by a child.
• Ryan W. Franz, 35, Camillus, was charged Dec. 7 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and first-degree driving while intoxicated.
• Bruce Wingate, 36, Liverpool, was charged Dec. 8 with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
