Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 11, 2020

• Christopher T. Jones, 27, 142 S. Fulton St., downstairs, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant and sentence violation Dec. 9.

•James R. Bunnell, 39, 152 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 10.

• Mara M. Homick, 30, 95 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 10 with third-degree grand larceny.

County

• Weldon R. Malone, 52, 119 Main St., Port Byron, was charged Dec. 9 with criminal mischief.

• Catherine A. Ramsperger, 28, 199 Main St., Port Byron, was picked on an arrest warrant Dec. 9.

• Thomas Hawkins, 58, 151 W. Ostrander Ave., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 10 with driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1%.

State

• James M. Reidy, 73, Auburn, was charged Dec. 7 with possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Ryan W. Franz, 35, Camillus, was charged Dec. 7 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and first-degree driving while intoxicated.

• Bruce Wingate, 36, Liverpool, was charged Dec. 8 with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

