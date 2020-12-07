Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 12, 2020

City

• Wesley B. Brate, 32, 67 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 4 with second-degree reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm.

• Cory J. Collins Jr., 6687 Wolcott St., Red Creek, was picked up Dec. 4 on a bench warrant.

• Alicia N. Daley, 36, 2 Lansing St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 4 driving while intoxicated-first offense, reckless driving, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%.

• David E. King Sr., 41, 48 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 4 on a bench warrant.

• Mckelle L. Lloyd, 29, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 4 with three counts of petit larceny.

• Tracy B. Walters, 40, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 4 on a bench warrant.

• Chazsing L. Martinez, 35, 49 Chedell Place, Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Dec. 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

• Joshua P. Henry, 36, transient, Auburn, was picked up Dec. 6 on a bench warrant and charged with a parole violation.