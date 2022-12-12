 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 12, 2022

City

• Jonathan Winston Hand, 31, 159 Hardenburg Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Wesley Scott Cole, 28, 2432 Veley Road, Cato, was charged Dec. 10 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Charles D. Pitts, 32, 1507 W. Colvin St., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 10 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

• Jay Lee Garrigan, 41, 4 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 10 with fifth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

• Jennifer Alexis Decker, 20, 42 Capitol St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Dec. 10 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.

• Shautee Malcolm Brown, 31, I49 Oak Creek Town Houses, Auburn, was charged Dec. 11 with resisting arrest, third-degree escape and petit larceny.

• Antwan Lamar Edwards, 43, 10 Morris St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Dec. 11 with petit larceny.

County

• Kyle D. Henline, 25, 5183 Erron Hill Road, Locke, was charged Dec. 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

State

• Kyle D. Henline, 25, Locke, was charged Dec. 10 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

