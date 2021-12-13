Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 13, 2021

City
• Tommie L. Martin Jr., 45, 168 Grecian Gardens Drive, Apt. B., Rochester, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 10.
• Karl O. Diggs, 49, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 11, Auburn, was charged Dec. 11 with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Ronald O. Harmon, 51, 98 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 11 with petit larceny.
• Koby R. Klein, 4 Lizette St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 11 with third-degree stalking.
• Christopher M. Coss, 36, 15 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Camille A. Racona, 32, 2 Steel St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 12.
• Nathaniel T. Weatherspoon Jr., 38, 19 McMaster St., Room 116, Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with criminal obstruction of breath and third-degree menacing.
County
• Daniel N. McCormick, 28, 2809 White Birch Lane, Fleming, was charged Dec. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.