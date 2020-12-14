Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 14, 2020

City

• Neil J. Sollinger Jr., 28, 108 Glasskow St., Clyde, was charged Dec. 11 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Joshua C. White, 40, 3 Bundy Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with petit larceny and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

County

• Earl Jerome Jackson, 36, 207 State St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Travis Steven Panek, 34, 120 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with third-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

State

• Neil E. Burt, 33, Camillus, was charged Dec. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%.

• Jeffrey P. Murray, 30, Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with third-degree fleeing a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.

• Elliott A. Clark, 62, Skaneateles, was charged Dec. 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.