Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 14, 2020

City
• Neil J. Sollinger Jr., 28, 108 Glasskow St., Clyde, was charged Dec. 11 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Joshua C. White, 40, 3 Bundy Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with petit larceny and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
County
• Earl Jerome Jackson, 36, 207 State St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Travis Steven Panek, 34, 120 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with third-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
State
• Neil E. Burt, 33, Camillus, was charged Dec. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%.
• Jeffrey P. Murray, 30, Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with third-degree fleeing a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.
• Elliott A. Clark, 62, Skaneateles, was charged Dec. 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Bradley S. Leader, 50, Auburn, was charged Dec. 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• John P. Moulton, 46, Auburn, was charged Dec. 13 with petit larceny and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
