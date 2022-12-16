 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 16, 2022

  • 0

City

• Alex M. Toro, 27, 22 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Ashley M. Haynes, 30, 125 Austin Drive, Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Megan A. Grennell, 33, 10519 Slayton Road, Conquest, was charged Dec. 13 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Chad D. Bessett, 24, 101 Quill Ave., was charged Dec. 13 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Kristen M. Rusinko, 34,  19 Franklin St., 3, Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Sydney L. Chase, 38, 22 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

People are also reading…

• Michael G. Chappell, 45, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

County

• Demirea J. Marsh, 24, 5538 Sunview Drive, Elbridge, was charged Dec. 12 with alcohol or cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Allison A. Gersbach, 33, 3609 Dewey Road, Shortsville, was charged Dec. 14 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

• Eric D. Keel, 41, 1203 Ledyard Road, was charged Dec. 14 with failure to represent address change as a sex offender first offense within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender and failure to personally verify address within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender.

State

• Rose A. Nageldinger, 19, Victory, was charged Dec. 12 with making a punishable false written statement.

• Allison A. Gersbach, 33, Manchester, was charged Dec. 14 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges

A lawyer for the white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the killing of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket says he would be willing plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty. Payton Gendron pleaded guilty late last month to state charges of murder and hate-motivated terrorism, guaranteeing he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. But he still faces separate federal hate crime charges that could result in a death sentence if he's convicted. Gendron's lawyer said in court Friday that he's prepared to enter a guilty plea in federal court in exchange for a life sentence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News