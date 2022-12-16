Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 16, 2022

City
• Alex M. Toro, 27, 22 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Ashley M. Haynes, 30, 125 Austin Drive, Auburn, was charged Dec. 12 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Megan A. Grennell, 33, 10519 Slayton Road, Conquest, was charged Dec. 13 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Chad D. Bessett, 24, 101 Quill Ave., was charged Dec. 13 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Kristen M. Rusinko, 34, 19 Franklin St., 3, Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Sydney L. Chase, 38, 22 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Michael G. Chappell, 45, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
County
• Demirea J. Marsh, 24, 5538 Sunview Drive, Elbridge, was charged Dec. 12 with alcohol or cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Allison A. Gersbach, 33, 3609 Dewey Road, Shortsville, was charged Dec. 14 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Eric D. Keel, 41, 1203 Ledyard Road, was charged Dec. 14 with failure to represent address change as a sex offender first offense within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender and failure to personally verify address within 90 days as a designated level three sexual offender.
State
• Rose A. Nageldinger, 19, Victory, was charged Dec. 12 with making a punishable false written statement.
