Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 16, 2022

A lawyer for the white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the killing of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket says he would be willing plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty. Payton Gendron pleaded guilty late last month to state charges of murder and hate-motivated terrorism, guaranteeing he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. But he still faces separate federal hate crime charges that could result in a death sentence if he's convicted. Gendron's lawyer said in court Friday that he's prepared to enter a guilty plea in federal court in exchange for a life sentence.