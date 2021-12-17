Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 17, 2021

City

• Jeffrey J. Tillman, 39, 7430 North St. Road, Room 5, Sennett, was charged Dec. 13 with petit larceny.

• Emmett E. Hicks, 41, 128 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• John D. Abbott, 61, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged charged Dec. 16 with petit larceny.

• Sadiq K. Bonner-Judge, 20, 37 Olympia Ave., Apt. A8, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree robbery.

• Austin R. Deal, 33, 68 Clark St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jacob F. Haviland, 21, 18 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Jamar A. Robinson 37, 230 Robinson St., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 16 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• John W. Smith III, 37, 35 Westbrook Dr., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 16 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Matthew J. Spinneli, 37, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was picked on a bench warrant and arrest warrant Dec. 16.

• Kyire D. Burgess, 25, 73 Wall St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Shauna M. Hamilton, 39, transient, Cortland, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 16.

• David G. Kelley, 38, 35 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief

County

• Erin E. Northrup, 38, 82 Standart Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

State

• Renee L. Teeter, 43, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with neglect of an impounded animal.

• Michael Teeter, 45, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with neglect of an impounded animal.

