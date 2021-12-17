 Skip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 17, 2021

  • Updated
City

• Jeffrey J. Tillman, 39, 7430 North St. Road, Room 5, Sennett, was charged Dec. 13 with petit larceny.

• Emmett E. Hicks, 41, 128 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• John D. Abbott, 61, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged charged Dec. 16 with petit larceny.

• Sadiq K. Bonner-Judge, 20, 37 Olympia Ave., Apt. A8, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree robbery.

• Austin R. Deal, 33, 68 Clark St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jacob F. Haviland, 21, 18 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Jamar A. Robinson 37, 230 Robinson St., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 16 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• John W. Smith III, 37, 35 Westbrook Dr., Syracuse, was charged Dec. 16 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Matthew J. Spinneli, 37, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was picked on a bench warrant and arrest warrant Dec. 16.

• Kyire D. Burgess, 25, 73 Wall St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

• Shauna M. Hamilton, 39, transient, Cortland, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 16.

• David G. Kelley, 38, 35 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief

County

• Erin E. Northrup, 38, 82 Standart Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

State

• Renee L. Teeter, 43, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with neglect of an impounded animal.

• Michael Teeter, 45, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with neglect of an impounded animal.

New Auburn Police Department officers were sworn into duty during the Nov. 23 Auburn City Council meeting. (Note: The beginning of this video shows a slide from a previous portion of the meeting while a swearing-in is taking place.)

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
Tags

