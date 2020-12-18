 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 18, 2020

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Nickole D. Gould, 35, 40 South St., Apt. 12, Auburn, was charged Dec. 14 with petit larceny.

• Deanna N. Houghtaling, 34, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 14 and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Matthew S. Swank, 37, 27 Canoga St., Auburn, was charged with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ronald R. Buck, 56, 18 Vista St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with petit larceny.

• Tamara L. Hollenbeck, 42, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with resisting arrest, criminal mischief and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Joseph L. Name, 34, 44 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Joseph L. Name, 34, 44 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Erik R. Bergerstock, 36, 22 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 17 with petit larceny.

• Marcella M. Redmond, 29, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 17 with petit larceny.

• Joelle H. Wells, 25, 112 Seymour St., Genesee Garden Apartments, 327, Auburn was charged Dec. 17 with second-degree criminal mischief.

• Ashley M. White, 24, 2 Mill St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 18.

County

• Nathan W. Brown, 33, 2366 Bear Swamp Road, Sempronius, was picked up on a bench warrant Dec. 15.

• Beanna V. Flynn-Tong, 20, 65 Franklin St., 5, Auburn, was charged Dec. 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kyle J. Phillips, 29, 7430 N. Street Road, 1, Sennett, was charged Dec 16 with failure to notify of a sex offender address change.

State

• Santario D. Martin, 30, Auburn, was charged Dec. 9 with second-degree burglary.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look at politics of the U.S. Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News