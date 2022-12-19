Cayuga County-area police blotter: Dec. 19, 2022

City

• Jennilee Ann Ramos, 40,101 Quill Ave., Apt. X1, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Ratasha Jean Carpenter, 28, 61 Perry St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Leigh Ann Bergerstock, 34, 223 Janet St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Dec. 16 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Ronald Ashon Agee, 48, transient, Auburn, was charged Dec. 17 with first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Thalia S. David, 23, Bronx, was charged Dec. 18 with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison and first-degree introducing dangerous contraband into a prison.

• Brianna E. Williams, 31, Brooklyn, was charged Dec. 18 with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.

• Ashley E. Odell, 20, Auburn, was charged Dec. 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Daniel W. Breed, 57, Elbridge, was charged Dec. 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.